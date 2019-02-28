Gov't to Take Action Against Private Kindergartens Suspending Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education authorities have decided to take stern measures against members of an association representing the country's private kindergartens after they announced plans to indefinitely suspend operations in protest against the government.At an emergency briefing on Thursday, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae criticized the move by the Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA), saying the group's action is the first of its kind to seek personal benefits by "taking parents and children hostage."She said if the kindergarten operators did not consult with the school management council in advance, the suspensions would be illegal.The association is demanding the government to cover the cost of using its privately-owned properties and the National Assembly to scrap a set of bills aimed at improving management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens.Starting Monday, local education offices plan to issue a correction order and take administrative measures against those that don't open for the first day of the new school year.The kindergartens in question will be subject to inspections and those who refsuse to cooperate will have a complaint filed against them with the police.The minister said if deemed necessary, the Fair Trade Commission will look into whether the association has violated fair trade laws by forcing its members to participate in the shutdowns.