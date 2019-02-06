Trump Asks Moon to Play Mediating Role in Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday following an abrupt breakdown in summit talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.According to the presidential office, Moon told Trump that he anticipates good results from follow-up talks as the U.S. and North Korean leaders have confirmed their positions and discussed specific issues.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement that Trump made clear his determination for continued dialogue and requested that Moon play a mediating role.Moon asked to meet Trump in the near future for more in-depth discussions to which Trump agreed, saying they should discuss the matter through diplomatic channels.The phone call lasted for 25 minutes from 6:50 p.m.Trump called Moon from Air Force One on his way back to the United States from Vietnam.