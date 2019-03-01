Pompeo Says More US-N. Korea Meetings Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

After the collapsed summit between the U.S. and North Korea on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the two countries could still hold further meetings.Pompeo told reporters on a flight from Vietnam to the Philippines that they haven't set a date, adding it will take a little while.Departing Hanoi without any deal with North Korea in the second summit, he said both sides will need to regroup but he's hopeful that Special Representative Stephen Biegun and the working-level negotiating team will get together before too long.Pompeo also said he had seen enough congruence between what Washington and Pyongyang are trying to accomplish, and the goodwill between the two leaders, expressing hope they will come up with a plan.