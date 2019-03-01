Inter-Korea KCNA: Kim, Trump Agreed to Continue 'Productive Dialogue'

North Korea's state media said on Friday that leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to continue "productive dialogue" to resolve issues raised at their second summit in Hanoi.



The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued a report on the second summit without mentioning the talks ended with no agreement.



Portraying the summit in a positive tone, the KCNA said the two leaders listened to each other and held serious discussion on issues that need to be resolved at the current stage in order to achieve their common goals presented in their joint statement at the Singapore summit.



The report said the summit also served as an important chance to deepen mutual respect and trust between the leaders, and they agreed to continue productive dialogue for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the epochal development of relations between North Korea and the U.S.