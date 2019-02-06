State Accounting System for Private Kindergartens Becomes Mandatory

Photo : KBS

Private kindergartens are required to adopt a state accounting system from Friday.Under the revised law, large-sized private kindergartens accommodating at least 200 children are obliged to adopt the state accounting system known as Edufine, which is currently being used in the public school system.As of October last year, 581 private kindergartens were subject to the system, which allows the government to monitor all transactions made in real-time, including income, financial performance and balance accounts.Kindergartens that refuse to adopt the system will face administrative action, such as orders to reduce their entrance quota.Private kindergartens have strongly opposed the move, but the Korea Kindergarten Association, which represents most of the large-sized private kindergartens, announced on Thursday that it would adopt the system.