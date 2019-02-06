Son Heung-min Named London's Premier League Player of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min has been named the Premier League Player of the Year at the 2019 London Football Awards.He received the award at the ceremony in Battersea in London on Thursday for his stunning performance in the 2018-2019 season, during which he scored 16 goals in 34 games in all competitions.Son beat out Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.The awards, which celebrate the best of London football, were given by a panel of 22 experts across the football industry, including ex-players such as Bobby Zamora, Bob Wilson and Tony Cottee.