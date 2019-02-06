Inter-Korea 'Kim Jong-un to Leave Vietnam Saturday Morning'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will reportedly head back home from Hanoi on Saturday morning, earlier than initially scheduled.



According to multiple sources on Friday, Kim plans to pay a brief visit on Saturday morning to historical monuments near Ba Dihn Square in Hanoi and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which commemorates the former leader of the Southeast Asian nation.



Afterwards, he is expected to wrap up his two-day official visit to Vietnam and leave for the border train station in Dong Dang.



Kim was scheduled to depart Hanoi on Saturday afternoon after meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. However, these meetings were reportedly moved up to Friday afternoon due to his early departure.



Kim plans to attend a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace of Vietnam in Hanoi before summit talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on Friday afternoon.