N. Korean Leader Leaves Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left for home after the conclusion of the second U.S.-North Korea summit and his official visit to Vietnam.Kim left Hanoi on Saturday morning following his visit to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.The North Korean leader canceled his meeting with Vietnamese business executives in the afternoon and pushed up his departure.Kim is set to travel to Dong Dang rail station on the Chinese border in a car and from there plans to board his special train all the way back to North Korea, following the same route when he departed for Vietnam.It took Kim 65 hours to reach Vietnam and a similar travel time is expected for the return trip.However on his way home, Kim could possibly visit Chinese cities known for economic reforms such as Guangzhou.Some observers say Kim may also pass through Beijing for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Earlier on Friday, the North Korean leader held talks with Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong and attended an official welcome dinner.It was the first time the leaders of Vietnam and North Korea had met for 55 years.During the talks, Kim called for normalizing bilateral cooperation and exchanges in all areas.