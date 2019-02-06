PM Vows Stern Action Against Private Kindergartens Delaying School Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the government will take stern measures according to the law if an association representing the country's private kindergartens indefinitely suspends operations and delays the opening day of the school year.Lee held an emergency meeting on Saturday with related ministers, provincial government heads and local education chiefs and urged the Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA) to withdraw its plan to delay the opening of schools in protest against the government.The prime minister said that it's not right for educational institutes to take parents and children hostage.He asked the Justice Ministry to implement step-by-step legal measures and provide parents with sufficient information.Lee also asked local education boards and authorities to cooperate with the welfare and family ministries to make sure childcare services are provided without issues at daycare facilities.The meeting on Saturday was held to discuss the government response to the private kindergarten association's plan to indefinitely delay operations for the new school year which should begin next week.The association is demanding the government cover the cost of using its privately-owned properties and the National Assembly to scrap a set of bills aimed at improving management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens.It says it will continue the protest until the government changes its stance.In a press release on Saturday, the KKA criticized Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae for not once responding to talks or policy proposals made by the association since taking office. They said that instead, the minister was engaging in intimidation and threats of criminal prosecution.The group called on the minister to change her attitude and sit down for talks and communicate with the association.