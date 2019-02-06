'S. Korea, US to Replace Spring Exercises with Smaller Drills'

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters has quoted U.S. officials as saying that South Korea and the U.S. are expected to replace their joint spring exercises with smaller drills.The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the two sides are expected to announce that they will not carry out large-scale springtime military exercises and will replace them with smaller-scale drills.One official said the decision had been made for some time and was not an outcome of the latest summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and that a formal announcement is expected in the coming days.Reuters noted that U.S. officials have long said the spring exercises, known as Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, would be reduced in scope.NBC News also reported the U.S. military is preparing to announce that annual large-scale joint exercises conducted with South Korea every spring will no longer be held.Citing two U.S. defense officials, the report said the major exercises are being curtailed as part of the Trump administration's effort to ease tensions with North Korea, and the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle will be replaced with smaller, mission-specific training.In regard to concerns on the impact of the troops' ability to combat threats, U.S. officials insisted the exercises and scenarios need to adapt to the changing situation in the region.The NBC report also quoted a South Korean government official as saying the larger exercises have gained a lot of media attention in the past and South Korea is “trying to carry on as usual with a very low-key media vibes."