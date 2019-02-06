A Film on Female Independence Fighters Tops Box Office on March 1

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean historical film "A Resistance" topped the box office on the centennial of the March First Independence Movement.According to box-office figures from the Korean Film Council on Saturday, the film attracted 261-thousand-953 movie-goers on March 1st on the third day of its release.The low-budget independent film tells the story of Yu Gwan-sun, a teenage independence activist during the Japanese colonial period, who was imprisoned for organizing a rally in her hometown of South Chungcheong Province in 1919 following the initial March First Movement.Directed by Jo Min-ho, the film sheds light on the relatively unknown stories of the young female independence fighters who shared a prison cell with Yu Gwan-sun at the notorious Seodaemun Prison.