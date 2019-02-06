Record Surplus in Korean Cultural Contents Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported a record surplus in trade of cultural content related to the Korean Wave or Hallyu phenomenon last year.According to Bank of Korea data released Saturday, Hallyu-related accounts in the country's international balance of payments jumped 73 percent year-on-year in 2018 to record a surplus of two-point-43 billion dollars.The expanded surplus is attributed to sharply increased overseas profits generated by Korean music, TV shows, movies and computer games.The Hallyu-related trade balance rose to over one-point-five billion dollars in 2016 after shifting to a surplus in 2012 but dropped to one-point-four billion the next year amid the conflict with China over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defense system.Then in 2018, due to higher exports of Korean games, the balance of payments in communications, computers and the information service sector nearly doubled to two-point-one billion dollars.A surplus of 320 million dollars was also recorded last year related to sales of Korean films, TV programs, concert ticket sales and K-pop downloads.