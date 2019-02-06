Pompeo Briefs S. Korea, Japan, China on Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that Secretary Mike Pompeo held phone talks with his South Korean, Japanese and Chinese counterparts and discussed the U.S.-North Korea summit held in Vietnam.The department said that Pompeo talked on the phone with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday and agreed to continue close coordination regarding North Korea's denuclearization.The secretary also talked with Chinese State Councilor and Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.According to the State Department, Pompeo briefed Yang on what was discussed during the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Pompeo affirmed Washington's stance that UN sanctions are key to international efforts to achieve a peaceful, stable and nuclear-free North Korea.During phone talks with Minister Kono, Pompeo talked about the next steps in relation to North Korea and the two sides reaffirmed their commitment toward Pyongyang's denuclearization.