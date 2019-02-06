N. Korea Reiterates It Offered to Give up Entire Yongbyon Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean official reaffirmed on Saturday that North Korea proposed giving up not just parts but the entire Yongbyon nuclear complex during its summit with the U.S. held this week.The North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui spoke to South Korean reporters at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi where the North Korean delegation has been staying.When asked for clarification, Choe said that North Korea made its stance clear as conveyed by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.In a press conference in Hanoi on Friday, Ri said what the North proposed was not the removal of all sanctions but a partial removal in exchange for shutting down its main nuclear complex, contradicting President Donald Trump's account of the summit.Regarding U.S. comments that the North offered a partial dismantlement of the Yongbyon facility, Vice Foreign Minister Choe said she doesn't understand and denied making such a statement. She said the North had proposed to give up the entire facility.According to Reuters, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday that North Korea proposed closing part of its Yongbyon nuclear complex in exchange for the lifting of all UN sanctions except those directly targeting their weapons of mass destruction programs.The official said the dilemma the U.S. faces is that the North at this point is unwilling to impose a complete freeze on its WMD programs.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Friday the North Koreans were "pretty expansive with respect to what they are prepared to do at Yongbyon but there was still not complete clarity with respect to the full scope of what it is they were prepared to offer."