Domestic Victim of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery Passes Away

An elderly victim of Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two has passed away.



Kwak Yea-nam, who was the sole survivor of wartime sex slavery in South Jeolla Province, died aged 94 on Saturday.



Kwak was taken by Japanese soldiers to China from her hometown of Damyang in 1944 when she was still a teenager.



She spent more than 60 years in China before returning home in 2004 and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015.



Kwak’s death leaves the number of registered surviving victims in the country at 22.