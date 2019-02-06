Record Fine Dust Reported in S. Korea's Inland Areas

Photo : KBS News

Fine dust levels reached an all time high in some inland regions in South Korea on Friday, even surpassing levels observed in metropolitan areas in China.South Korea is blanketed in fine dust with the density of ultrafine dust particles recorded at more than three times the normal level on Friday in the capital region and Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces.The highest levels were reported in the cities of Sejong, Daejeon and Gwangju since record keeping on ultrafine dust began in the areas in 2015.It is also highly unusual that the fine dust concentration in Korea's inland areas was higher than in metropolitan Seoul, the west coast or even Beijing or Shandong Province in China.Analysts attribute the high levels of dust to the lack of wind and the topography of a mountain range blocking areas in the east.While a high pressure front which puts the atmosphere at a standstill is hovering over the Yellow Sea drawing in pollutants from China, pollutants produced at home are also trapped in the inlands.High levels of fine dust are expected to continue on Saturday in the country's western region, as emergency pollution reduction measures will remain in the capital region and Chungcheong provinces.The National Institute of Environmental Research forecasts that skies will clear up by Sunday.