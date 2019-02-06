Trump: N. Korea Has No Economic Future if it Has Nuke

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korea does not have any economic future with nuclear weapons.According to Reuters, Trump said at a Conservative Political Action Conference that North Korea has an incredible, brilliant economic future if they make a deal, but they don’t have any economic future if they have nuclear weapons.Trump reportedly said that if everything goes well, he would ensure that other countries provide aid to North Korea, hinting at the possibility that he could consider sanctions relief if tangible progress is made in the North's denuclearization.The remarks came after Trump returned from his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, which ended without an agreement.