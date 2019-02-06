Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US to Discuss Post-Summit Steps This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will reportedly meet this week for consultations on the next steps toward North Korea following the breakdown of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi last week.According to a diplomatic source on Sunday, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, plans to meet with his American counterpart, Stephen Biegun, in Washington this week.In the meeting, the two sides are expected to share their assessments on the second U.S.-North Korea summit, which ended on Thursday without an agreement.They are also likely to discuss Seoul's role in efforts to resume talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Lee planned to meet Biegun in the Vietnamese capital just after the two-day summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, but the meeting was not held as Biegun accompanied Secretary of Stake Mike Pompeo on his trip to the Philippines after the summit.