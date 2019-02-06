S. Korea, US Decide to End Key Resolve, Foal Eagle Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have decided to end their springtime Key Resolve and Foal Eagle combined exercises to support diplomacy for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The Defense Ministry in Seoul said Sunday that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and acting United States Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan made the decision during telephone talks on Saturday.The ministry said the defense chiefs reviewed and approved the decision recommended by the two allies' joints chiefs of staff and the commander of U.S. Forces Korea.It added that the defense chiefs made clear that the alliance decision to adapt their training program reflected the allies' desire to reduce tension and support diplomatic efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a final, fully verified manner.Under the decision, the allies will replace the Key Resolve command post exercise with a renamed one, which will be held for a week from Monday.The massive Foal Eagle field training will be replaced with smaller-scale maneuvers to be conducted throughout the year.