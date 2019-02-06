'1,533 Private Kindergartens to Postpone Opening'

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of South Korea's private kindergartens said Sunday it would press ahead with a plan to postpone the opening of the spring semester, slated for Monday.The Korea Kindergarten Association (KKA) said in a news conference in Seoul that the education authorities are putting unjust pressure on its members nationwide and even made false claims about the number of preschools to postpone the start of the semester.The government, which plans to introduce Edufine, a state-managed accounting system for all major preschools, announced on Saturday that only around 190 of more than 38-hundred private preschools are scheduled to join the association's move to put off the start of the semester.However, the association, which is strongly protesting against the government's drive to reform private preschools, claimed on Sunday that a total of one-thousand-533 schools will take part.It even threatened to consider the closure of schools and file a complaint against Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae for abuse of authority and dereliction of duty.