Train Carrying Kim Jong-un Passing Through China

Photo : YONHAP News

A special train carrying North Korean leader Km Jong-un reportedly passed through a train station in central China Sunday morning.Kim left a train station in Dong Dang, Vietnam on the border with China on Saturday after a two-day summit with United States President Donald Trump in Hanoi and an official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.According to informed sources, his train passed through Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan province, at around 9 a.m. local time.He appears to be taking the same route as when he traveled for more than 60 hours by train to Hanoi.If Kim does not stop by Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his train is expected to reach Dandong Station and cross the Yalu River in the border of China and North Korea on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.