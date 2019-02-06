S. Korea, US to Launch 'Dong Maeng' Exercise This Week to Replace Key Resolve

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will launch a new combined exercise called "Dong Maeng" this week to replace their springtime Key Resolve drills.Seoul's Joint chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) announced on Sunday that the new command post exercise will kick off on Monday and run through next Tuesday, excluding the weekend.The military authorities said in a statement that "Dong Maeng," which means alliance in English, has been modified from the previously held spring exercises Key Resolve and Foal Eagle and will focus on strategic, operational and tactical aspects of general military operations on the Korean Peninsula.Seoul's JCS Chairman Park Han-ki and CFC Commander Robert Abrams jointly said that the upcoming exercise provides an opportunity for the allies and the United Nations Command to jointly train, adding these exercises are crucial in sustaining and strengthening the alliance.The announcement came after the allies' defense chiefs decided to end the annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises to support diplomatic efforts towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.