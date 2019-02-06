Market Share of Eco-friendly Cars Jumps to 8.2% Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The share of environment-friendly vehicles grew to eight-point-two percent of the country's passenger car market last year.According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) on Sunday, the number of environment-friendly vehicles, such as hybrid electric, all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric models, came to around 125-thousand units last year, jumping 26 percent from a year earlier.Sales of hybrid cars increased ten percent on-year to about 93-thousand units, accounting for three fourths of eco-friendly cars.The share of eco-friendly cars in the Korean market soared from two-point-eight percent in 2015 to eight-point-two percent last year.The eight-point-two percent share is higher than six-point-six percent in Western Europe and three-point-nine percent in the United States but lower than 32-point-eight percent in Japan.