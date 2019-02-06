Kindergarten Group Sticks to Plan to Delay Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of South Korea's private kindergartens is pressing ahead with a plan to postpone the opening of the spring semester in protest of the government's drive to reform private kindergartens.The Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA) said in a news conference in Seoul on Sunday that it will stick to the suspension plan, criticizing educational authorities of refusing to engage in dialogue and putting unjust pressure on its members nationwide.The KKA even threatened to consider the closure of schools and file a complaint against Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae for abuse of authority and dereliction of duty.The group said one-thousand-533 schools out of more than 38-hundred private schools will take part in the suspension.However, the Education Ministry said as of Sunday noon, the number is only 381.The ministry and regional education offices will check the exact number of kindergartens that will not open for the new semester on Monday.Children at the closed schools will be sent to nearby public kindergartens.