Trump Defends Decision to Scrap Military Drills with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn't want military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea because they are expensive and unhelpful for diplomacy with North Korea.Trump tweeted on Sunday that "The reason I do not want military drills with South Korea is to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the U.S. for which we are not reimbursed."The president added this was his position long before he came into office and that reducing tensions with North Korea at this time is a good thing.Trump posted the tweet a day after South Korea and the U.S. announced an end to two major combined exercises -- Key Resolve and Foal Eagle.He made similar remarks on Thursday in a news conference after his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam ended without an agreement.