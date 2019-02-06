Emergency Fine Dust Reduction Measures in Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures are being implemented for the fourth consecutive day on Monday in the capital region and other parts of the nation.The Environment Ministry said the measures will be enforced from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday in nine cities and provinces -- Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon, Sejong, South and North Chungcheong Province, Gwangju and South Jeolla Province.Public officials in the affected areas are subject to compulsory odd and even vehicle operations, and employees with car license plates ending in odd numbers must leave their cars at home on Monday.All of the 441 parking lots operated by Seoul City and affiliated organizations will be closed on Monday.Private and public construction sites will also have to adjust or cut operations to reduce dust.