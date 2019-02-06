Moon to Replace Ambassadors, Conduct Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will likely replace the nation's ambassadors to China, Japan and Russia on Monday.Moon's former chief policy maker Jang Ha-sung will reportedly be named the new ambassador to China, while Nam Kwan-pyo, former second deputy director of the National Security Office, is likely to take up the post in Japan.Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun is likely to be replaced by Consul General in Vladivostok Lee Sok-bae.Meanwhile, Moon is expected to reshuffle the Cabinet as early as Thursday replacing up to seven ministers, including the interior, land and culture ministers.