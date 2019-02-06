Kim Jong-un Appears to be Heading Directly Back to Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be heading back home from his trip to Vietnam without visiting Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.A source in China said that a special train carrying Kim passed the ​northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin Monday morning and is headed towards Tangshan in Hebei province.Unlike Kim’s previous trips to China, Beijing Station is operating normally with no heightened security.There was speculation that Kim may drop by Beijing on his way back home, but his train appears to be directly heading back to Pyongyang.Kim's train is likely to cross the Chinese border into North Korea late Monday or early Tuesday.