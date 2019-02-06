Gov't to Increase Financial, Marketing Support for Exporters

Photo : KBS News

The government will increase financial and marketing support for exporters facing difficulties from the global economic slowdown and ailing exports.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday released a set of measures to invigorate exports, including a plan to increase low-interest loans for exporters by 15-point-three trillion won from the previous year to 235 trillion won this year.Starting this month, the government will also produce and announce detailed plans to foster six sectors as the nation's new export industries, including ICT and energy.For the bio and health industry, the government is pursuing a two-point-eight trillion won research and development project to develop medical equipment.The trade industry will also increase its annual spending for marketing support for exporters by five-point-eight percent to over 352 billion dollars this year, which will increase the number of beneficiaries by 19-hundred to about 42-thousand.These measures came after the nation's exports plunged eleven-point-one percent on-year last month due to the economic slowdown in China and Europe and falling chip prices.