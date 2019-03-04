S. Korea's Private Kindergartens Suspend Operations in Protest of Gov't Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Hundreds of private kindergartens in South Korea have suspended their operations on the first day of the new school year to protest the government’s moves to enhance management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens. The government is taking strict measures to punish those that took part in the protest.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: The Education Ministry said 239 kindergartens across the country has actually suspended operations on Monday, after dozens of schools decided not to take part in the protest at the last minute.While that's less than a fifth of what the Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA), which represents most of the country’s large-sized private kindergartens, declared, parents reported inconveniences, especially in regions where many kindergartens delayed the semester.Education authorities, local governments and the police inspected the kindergartens on Monday to deliver a state correction order to the operators in question.The authorities plan to file a complaint with the police if the kindergartens do not comply by Tuesday.The ministry plans to report the KKA's indefinite shutdowns to the Fair Trade Commission as a violation of related laws.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, meanwhile, has decided to revoke a license issued to the association after viewing the shutdowns to have hurt public interests.The association is demanding the government cover the cost of using its privately-owned properties and for the National Assembly to scrap a set of bills aimed at improving management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens.The mass protest comes after the government enforced new regulations last week making it mandatory for the country's large-sized private kindergartens to adopt a state accounting system or else face tough penalties.Despite parents' concerns, nearly 93 percent of the kindergartens that deferred the semester offered child care services for the affected children, separate from the government's similar services in response to the shutdowns.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.