UNSC Grants Sanctions Exemption for Video Reunion Equipment

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) has decided to grant a sanctions exemption for equipment needed in North Korea for video reunions of families separated by the Korean War.According to a government source on Monday, the UNSC reached the decision last week.Once they agree on the transfer date, the two Koreas can now install new equipment in the North for virtual reunions, including electrical devices and optical cables.The old equipment, installed in Pyongyang in 2007, has not been used in over a decade.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters that consultations are under way between the two Koreas, adding that the ministry expects good results soon.Last Friday, at a ceremony marking the centennial of the March First Independence Movement, President Moon Jae-in said the government is aiming to help South Koreans visit their separated family members in the North.