KFA Considering Bid to Co-Host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's football governing body is carefully considering a bid to co-host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with North Korea.Hong Myung-bo, the general secretary of the Korea Football Association(KFA) said on Monday that FIFA proposed the idea and the proposal was delivered to the South Korean government.Hong said FIFA President Gianni Infantino unofficially discussed the idea with KFA President Chung Mong-gyu at a FIFA summit in Istanbul last month.Speaking at the annual International Football Association Board conference in Aberdeen over the weekend, Infantino said the possibility of the two countries being co-hosts would be "great."While Seoul is reported to have given a positive response to the proposal, FIFA is in contact with football officials in North Korea to confirm Pyongyang’s interest.FIFA had previously requested member nations to make bids for the 2023 event by March 15th so a final decision can be made by March of next year.