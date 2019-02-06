National Assembly to Open After LKP Decides to End Parliamentary Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to open this week, ending weeks of paralysis amid tensions over allegations of abuse of power, a controversial appointment and a former ruling party lawmaker's alleged real estate speculation.While the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Bareunmirae Party failed to agree to normalization on Monday, the LKP decided to end its boycott of parliamentary activities.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said her party will submit a request to convene an extraordinary session as a responsible opposition party, adding the LKP has decided there's nothing to expect from the ruling party.The ruling party, however, continues to reject the opposition's demand for a government inspection or parliamentary hearing to probe real estate speculation allegations against former DP lawmaker Sohn Hye-won.The parties plan to discuss details of the parliamentary schedule for this month.