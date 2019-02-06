DP: Kim's Seoul Visit Could Overcome Summit Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) suggested North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul could act as a means to overcome the breakdown of last week's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.Appearing on a local radio program, DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said on Monday opening diverse channels of dialogue would be helpful in the current situation, citing Kim's Seoul visit.Hong added it's time for the South Korean government to make efforts, including sending a special envoy to North Korea, to seek ways to narrow the gap between Washington and Pyongyang.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) newly-elected leader Hwang Kyo-ahn, meanwhile, on Monday urged President Moon Jae-in to redirect his focus towards protecting national security.Criticizing the administration for failing to be informed of Pyongyang's additional nuclear facility or understanding Washington's position, Hwang said Moon should know which direction to go as the driver or get a grasp of both sides' positions in a mediating role.