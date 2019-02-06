Seoul Education Office to Revoke License of Kindergarten Association

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City's education office has decided to revoke a license issued to the association representing private kindergartens, which led Monday's mass shutdowns in protest of the government and parliament's moves to enhance their accounting transparency.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Monday it is reviewing details of the revoking process and Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon will make a related announcement on Tuesday.The education office had warned of the license cancellation should the members of the Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA) push ahead with operation suspension on the first day of the new school year.Under related law, the education office is allowed to revoke the license when a corporate body such as the KKA acts in a way that hurts public interests.After the education office notifies the KKA about its decision on Tuesday, a hearing will be held to listen to the association's position before a final decision is made.