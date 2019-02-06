Economy KOSDAQ Sees Highest One-Day Gain Since Last Nov.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost four-point-78 points, or point-22 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-190-point-66.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 16-point-82 points, or two-point-30 percent for its highest one-day gain since November second last year. It ended the day at 748-point-07.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-124-point-nine won.