Moon Instructs Speedy Preparations for Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his officials to quickly prepare for cooperation projects with North Korea agreed upon during the inter-Korean summits last year.Moon gave the instructions on Monday during a National Security Council meeting held following the abrupt ending of the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi last Thursday.Presiding over the NSC meeting for the first time since the first North Korea-U.S. summit last June, Moon requested his top aides to find as many ways as possible to assist North Korea-U.S. negotiations through the development of inter-Korean relations within the confines of sanctions.While expressing his disappointment at the results of the second summit, Moon said the summit presented an opportunity to confirm important outcomes of the negotiations between the two countries.Taking note of the revelation that the two countries discussed the complete dismantlement of the North’s Yongbyon nuclear facility, Moon said the possibility to permanently scrap the North’s key nuclear foundation under the U.S.’ watch has become visible.The president assessed that if nuclear facilities in the North, including the ones reprocessing plutonium and enriching uranium, are dismantled totally and completely, it will allow the North’s denuclearization to enter an irreversible stage.He also noted talks on the partial lifting of economic sanctions on the North, saying the North Korea-U.S. negotiations have entered a stage where they can hold comprehensive and reciprocal discussions regarding the North’s denuclearization and the U.S.’s corresponding measures.The talks on the possible opening of a U.S. liaison office in Pyongyang also drew a positive reaction from the South Korean president, who said it could create a base for U.S. experts and inspectors to operate when the North dismantles its nuclear facilities and weapons.Moon also took note that the collapse of the second summit did not lead to criticism and rising tensions between the two countries as it did in the past, adding Kim and Trump expressed their trust in each other and made sure they are willing to continue talks.