Rival Parties Request Opening Extra Parliamentary Session from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) have submitted a request to convene an extraordinary parliamentary session from Thursday.The formal request on Monday came after the LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won declared an end to the conservative party’s boycott of parliamentary activities and the weeks-long standstill it caused.Her DP counterpart Hong Young-pyo welcomed the move, noting it is fortunate for parliament to finally normalize. He then vowed the ruling party will do its best to make it a working parliament by passing bills relevant to public lives or reform as soon as possible.The rival parties plan to continue negotiations on detailed schedules of a March extra session, including speeches by the negotiating block representatives and the parliamentary questioning of government officials.However, some speculate it could be a lengthy negotiation given huge differences on contentious issues, including real estate speculation allegations against former DP lawmaker Sohn Hye-won and the alleged blacklisting of senior officials in the Environment Ministry.