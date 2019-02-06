Seoul Motor Show to Open March 29

The 2019 Seoul Motor Show will open on March 29th for a ten-day run at the Korea International Exhibition Center(KINTEX) in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province.Some 200 carmakers and related firms from Korea and abroad will take part in this year's show held under the theme of Sustainable Connected Mobility.The organizing committee held a news conference Monday and unveiled event details, including the list of participants and car models to be introduced.A total of 20 auto brands --- six domestic and 14 international --- are taking part.The carmakers are expected to showcase some 100 models, including ten on display for the first time in Asia.In addition to automakers, some 190 related businesses such as auto parts, materials, information technology and energy firms will attend this year’s show.In its 12th iteration, the Seoul Motor Show is the only global automotive fair held in South Korea that is certified by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers(OICA). It's been held every other year since 1995.