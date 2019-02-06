Jeju to Revoke License Granted to For-Profit Hospital

Photo : KBS News

The government of Jeju Province has begun taking steps to revoke a permit it granted to a Chinese-owned medical center after it failed to open by its deadline on Monday.The Greenland International Medical Center was supposed to be South Korea's very first for-profit hospital.The Shanghai-based Greenland Group recently requested the extension of the March fourth deadline for the opening of the hospital on the southern resort island but Jeju authorities did not accept the request. The Jeju provincial government said it will proceed with hearing procedures before making a final decision on whether to revoke the hospital's license.Jeju's vice governor for political affairs Ahn Dong-woo held a news conference at the Jeju provincial government building on Monday and said a neutral professional will be appointed to lead a public hearing to listen to the Chinese group's side before a decision can be made.The vice governor said the province will also sternly respond to the administrative lawsuit filed by the Greenland medical center, which argues that Jeju's conditional clause in allowing its operation is illegal.The center received conditional approval from Jeju as South Korea's first for-profit hospital on December fifth on the condition that the hospital treats only foreign patients.The Greenland Group strongly protested the ban on treating Korean patients and filed the lawsuit.Medical organizations and civic groups in South Korea have also protested Jeju's decision to allow an investor-owned medical institution.