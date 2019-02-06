Memorial Honors Death of Another Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 100 citizens have joined a bereaved family in mourning the death of another victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon were among those who sent flowers to express condolences for the passing of Kwak Ye-nam, who was commemorated in front of a statue of a girl symbolizing sexual slavery victims in Damyang County in South Jeolla Province on Monday.Kwak died at the age of 94 on Saturday after contracting lung cancer over three years ago. She said she was forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers at the age of 19 and managed to return to South Korea in 2004.Her death now leaves only 22 South Korean survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual crimes.