Pompeo: N. Korea Willing to Continue Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea is willing to continue talking with the United States.In an interview with USA Today published Sunday, Pompeo said it's how he interprets the remarks made by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho following the collapse of the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi last week.Ri held a press conference in Hanoi on Friday, a day after the two-day summit ended abruptly, and revealed what the North proposed to the U.S. during summit talks.According to Ri, the North said it would shut down its nuclear facilities in Yongbyon in exchange for a partial lifting of UN sanctions on the regime.Ri claimed their proposal will never change, even if Washington proposes a resumption of negotiations.USA Today said Pompeo was apparently angry after he was asked during the interview whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's offer in Hanoi was final.Pompeo was quoted as saying that is not what the North Koreans said, and asked the interviewer not to say things that are not true, demanding evidence of what the North said.After he was read Ri’s quote, Pompeo fell silent for seconds before saying, “What they said is they’re prepared to continue conversations with us and that’s what we intend to do.”