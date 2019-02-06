More Than 230 Kindergartens Suspend Operations on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 230 private kindergartens across the nation have suspended their services on the first day of the new semester.According to the Education Ministry, 239 institutions, or six-point-two percent of all private kindergartens in the country, joined the mass shutdown as of noon Monday, adding 126 others withdrew their plan to participate.Around 93 percent of those kindergartens offered temporary childcare services instead while 18 kindergartens refused any such support.The ministry and regional educational authorities gave them a verbal warning for the shutdown and plan to file a criminal complaint against them if they continue to keep their doors closed on Tuesday.The ministry said the shutdown scheme by the Korea Kindergarten Association(KKA) in protest of moves to enhance their accounting transparency is judged to be illegal and warned they would report the association's illegal collective action to the Fair Trade Commission.