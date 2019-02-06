Abe: Japan Speaks Truth over Recent Issues with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has claimed that Japan is speaking the truth over recent contentious issues with South Korea.Abe made the remark on Monday during a budget committee meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, where the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor and recent naval conflicts between the two countries were discussed.Abe said Japan is telling truth and Tokyo is also providing evidence of its claims over the respective cases to Seoul.This came in direct response to criticism from ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Haruko Arimura, who claimed the Japanese government was sitting idle while accusing South Korea of aggravating the two countries’ relations.