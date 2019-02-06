Korea Kindergarten Association Decides to Halt Shutdown Protest

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Kindergarten Association has decided to stop its shutdown protest after it was strongly denounced by the government and the public.Lee Deok-seon, the chairman of the association that represents private kindergartens across the nation, announced the decision on Monday afternoon.The move came four days after the association declared the shutdown scheme in protest of the government and parliament's moves to enhance their accounting transparency.Around 230 private kindergartens, or less than seven percent of the association’s members, joined the first shutdown implemented on the first day of the new semester on Monday in the face of strong public criticism.The chairman apologized to the public for causing concerns, including the parents of students affected by the action, and asked participating members to normalize their operations.Blaming his own incapacity for the commotion that was caused, Lee said he will announce a decision in a few days to take responsibility. However, he also accused the government for exacerbating the situation by pressing kindergartens.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said earlier in the day that it will revoke the license issued to the association over the shutdown scheme.