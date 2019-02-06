Menu Content

Politics

Ex-Presidential Policy Chief Nominated as Ambassador to China

Write: 2019-03-04 19:04:43Update: 2019-03-04 19:36:16

Photo : YONHAP News

Former chief presidential policy-maker Jang Ha-sung is known to have been nominated as the country’s new ambassador to China. 

Former second deputy director of the National Security Office, Nam Kwan-pyo, has reportedly been nominated as Seoul’s chief diplomatic envoy to Tokyo while Consul General in Vladivostok Lee Sok-bae has been tapped as the next ambassador to Russia. Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je is expected to stay at his post.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Minister Kim Dong-gi at the Korean embassy in the U.S., will take up an ambassador’s post at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(Unesco) while Hong Sang-woo, a presidential aide, will serve as the consul general in Sydney.
