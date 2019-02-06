Kim Jong-un Arrives in Pyongyang after Vietnam Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has returned home after the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that a special train carrying Kim arrived in Pyongyang at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, adding Kim returned home after successfully completing the second summit and an official friendly visit to Vietnam.In Pyongyang, Kim was greeted by North Korean citizens and top officials, including the North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam and Vice Chairman of the Workers' Party Choe Ryong-hae.Kim left Dong Dang station in Vietnam on Saturday after a two-day summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and visiting with Vietnamese officials.