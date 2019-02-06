Trump: Military Drills Not Discussed in Summit with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he did not discuss South Korea-U.S. military exercises during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.Trump tweeted on Tuesday that "The military drills, or war games as I call them, were never even discussed in my meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un," calling it "fake news."Defending his decision to end the allies' annual combined exercises, Trump wrote that he made the decision long before he came into office because it costs the U.S. far too much money to have "games," especially since the country is not reimbursed for their tremendous cost.Trump posted a similar tweet on Monday after the allies announced an end to two major joint exercises -- Key Resolve and Foal Eagle.