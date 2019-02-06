S. Korea's Nuke Envoy Departs for US to Discuss Post-Summit Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy departed for the United States for consultations on the next steps towards North Korea following the breakdown of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi last week.Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, told reporters before his departure on Tuesday that he will meet with his American counterpart, Stephen Biegun, to analyze the results of the summit.According to the Foreign Ministry, they also plan to discuss how the allies will coordinate efforts to resume talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Lee will also meet with other Trump administration officials regarding the denuclearization issue during his three-day trip.