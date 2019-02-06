IAEA: Uranium Enrichment Facility in Yongbyon Appears to be Running

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said that a uranium enrichment facility in North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site appears to be operating.International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano told the agency's board members on Monday that the IAEA has not observed any indications of the operation of the five-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex since early December of last year.However, Amano added that a facility widely believed to be used for uranium enrichment, a process that can also produce weapons-grade material for nuclear bombs, appeared to be running.The IAEA chief said the agency saw indications of ongoing construction work at the light water reactor, adding they also continued to observe signs of the ongoing use of the reported centrifuge enrichment facility.In November of last year, Amano said his agency had seen activities consistent with the fabrication of reactor components and the possible transfer of these components into the reactor building.The IAEA has repeatedly said it is willing to send inspectors to the North to play a verification role once a political agreement is reached on the country's nuclear activities.